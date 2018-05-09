BAGHDAD — In a small family garden in the Sediyah district of Baghdad, 52-year-old Saady Faraj Toamaa says he is a wanted man, “Daesh tried to assassinate me, they know me by name, they’ll pay money just to find me,” he told TRT World.

Toamaa has a long history of fighting for his country, going as far back as the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, however he had to flee his hometown of Ramadi three years ago, after fighting against Daesh.

From that time, he has found refuge at his sister’s house, hoping no one will betray him. He no longer owns anything, is struggling to survive under these circumstances and blames the government for neglecting him.

“They only want to keep their power,” he said, “They don’t care about me or my family. If they cared, they’d give me my salary or give me my house back.”

Toamaa would rather leave Iraq than to place hope in the current political leadership, reflecting wider sentiments of many Iraqi people also losing faith in the government.

Elections are set for May 12, and there are at least 7,000 candidates running to be members of parliament, all trying to fill seats, representing 32 different parties.

The candidates will seek to increase vote share for their parties, in order to gain influence in the government.

For most, their campaign messages focus almost solely on security. The Iraqi people, though, want more. They want salaries, jobs and their homes.

According to the International Organization for Migration, at the end of April, over three and a half million Iraqis have returned to their homes, but nearly nine million people still need assistance, while at least two million are still displaced after the war with Daesh.

Alexandra Saieh from the Norweigen Refugee Council (NRC) in Iraq, told TRT World many citizens are returning to the camps.

“They’re unable to survive back home, because their homes are still destroyed and they haven’t been compensated for that damage.”

She explained further, “They can’t find jobs, don’t have access to livelihood. They don’t have access to water or food.”

Although the Ministry of Planning in Iraq says it plans to cover reconstruction for war damages over the next 10 years with a budget of $100 billion, there are still those who believe more needs to be done.

TRT World spoke with one Iraqi member of Parliament who is running to retain his seat, Abdul Karim, who believes the government needs to step up to help people and take measures to understand why Daesh emerged in the first place – after years of Al Qaeda.

“For education and [economic] services, this is the government’s responsibility – but the government was late, and the poor people became victims, because then they were living without homes,” he said.

Karim believes this created a susceptible society for Daesh to take advantage of.

“Everything got destroyed,” he said, but he was also optimistic.“We need to focus on changing the education right now, we need to teach [children] to become patriots. If we don’t, then the next generation will become worse than this one.”

The NRC is attempting to step in to provide what the government has not. They’ve refurbished and rehabilitated nearly 50 schools in the country, run programs for families to receive cash stipends and developed legal services so locals can obtain their identification and government documents.