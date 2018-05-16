At the end of May, Pakistan’s elected assemblies will complete their scheduled five-year tenure and the country will embark on a 60-day campaign to democratically elect its next empowered national leader.

The alternative story, as narrated by three-time former prime minister Sharif, is that the forthcoming general election will decide whether Pakistan’s democracy will survive an Orwellian conspiracy by a domineering military to install puppets in his stead.

Since his disqualification, 68-year-old Sharif has sought to reinvent himself. The distant, regal prime minister has been replaced by a populist guardian of the sanctity of the democratic vote.

His rallying cry - “why was I ousted?” - has resonated among supporters of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in populous eastern Punjab province, home to more than half of the constituencies of the National Assembly.

Recent by-elections and public opinion polls suggest the party would comfortably retain its parliamentary majority, assuming the electoral process is not subjected to rigorous manipulation.

But Sharif and his supporters insist the fix is underway by a military-judiciary nexus.

Asked to enunciate his claims, however, Sharif steered the interview towards Pakistan’s growing diplomatic isolation over its failure to prevent cross terrorist attacks on neighbouring Afghanistan and India.

Despite the enormous human and economic cost of its successful decade-long war against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan insurgents, “we have isolated ourselves…Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it,” he said.

“Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial? It’s absolutely unacceptable,” he said, referring to the stalled trial of Jamaat ud Dawa (accused of being a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba) activists accused of masterminding a three-day terrorist assault on India’s commercial centre in November 2008.

Sharif did not mention the military, but his insinuation could not have been clearer. He was adding his weighty voice to the US-led chorus which is demanding that Pakistan’s generals end their alleged support for terrorist groups like Jamaat ud Dawa and the so-called Haqqani Network.

Cynically, Sharif has sought to portray his power struggle with the military as a battle between Pakistani democracy and terrorism - indeed, his interview reads like an appeal for foreign intervention.

Nonetheless, Sharif has made a powerful point.