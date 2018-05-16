WORLD
2 MIN READ
Michigan State and Nassar victims reach $500M settlement
Nassar, the former doctor of the USA Gymnastics team was sentenced to 175 years behind bars, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes.
Michigan State and Nassar victims reach $500M settlement
Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stands during the sentencing phase in Ingham County Circuit Court on January 24, 2018. / AFP
May 16, 2018

Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

The deal was announced on Wednesday by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims.

Nassar, the former doctor of the USA Gymnastics team was sentenced to 175 years behind bars, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes. 

For two decades Nassar exploited his status as a doctor to sexually abuse the women and girls who would come to him for medical treatment.

Recommended

Nassar – once a world-renowned sports physician treating America's top Olympic gymnasts – had pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. 

He treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office. 

He had an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Olympic gold medalists Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney say they were victims.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France