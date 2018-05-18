British political consulting group Cambridge Analytica (CA) filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York, court documents showed.

The firm, whose attorney filed late on Wednesday, announced early in May that it would close and file for bankruptcy in Britain and the United States after failing to recover from the Facebook data scandal.

The documents listed Cambridge Analytica LLC's estimated assets in the range of $100,001 and $500,000, with estimated liabilities between $1 million and $10 million.

'Unfounded accusations'

Earlier this month, the company, which worked on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, claimed its business had been ruined by "numerous unfounded accusations" which rendered operating the business "no longer viable."