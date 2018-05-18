Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will renew their rivalry in the Italian Open semifinals — and three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova also reached the last four Friday.

Nadal, who holds a record seven titles at the Foro Italico, overcame a poor first set and a partisan crowd to beat Fabio Fognini 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Then, four-time Rome winner Djokovic rallied past Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Nadal and Djokovic have played each other 50 times, but their last meeting came more than a year ago, when Nadal won in the Madrid Open semifinals.

"I haven't played too many matches the last six months," said Djokovic, who is returning from a persistent right elbow injury. "I just need a good night sleep, and I'm going to give it everything I got."

Djokovic leads Nadal 26-24 overall, but Nadal holds a 13-7 advantage on clay.

Nadal can replace Roger Federer at No. 1 if he lifts the Rome trophy for the first time since 2013. Federer is sitting out the clay season to prepare for Wimbledon, where he will bid for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title.

In the other half of the draw, Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic beat 10th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3. The Croatian's next opponent will be defending champion Alexander Zverev or ninth-seeded David Goffin.

Sharapova made to work

Sharapova required more than three hours to eliminate last year's French Open winner, Jelena Ostapenko, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-5; and defending champion Elina Svitolina defeated Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 for her sixth straight victory over the former No. 1 player.

Svitolina will next face 26th-ranked Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who beat Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1.

Sharapova's semifinal opponent will be either top-ranked Simona Halep or Caroline Garcia.