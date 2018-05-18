POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Nadal and Djokovic to renew rivalry in Italian Open semis
Nadal and Djokovic have played each other 50 times, but their last meeting came more than a year ago, when Nadal won in the Madrid Open semifinals. Djokovic leads Nadal 26-24 overall, but Nadal holds a 13-7 advantage on clay.
Nadal and Djokovic to renew rivalry in Italian Open semis
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori. / Reuters
May 18, 2018

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will renew their rivalry in the Italian Open semifinals — and three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova also reached the last four Friday.

Nadal, who holds a record seven titles at the Foro Italico, overcame a poor first set and a partisan crowd to beat Fabio Fognini 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Then, four-time Rome winner Djokovic rallied past Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Nadal and Djokovic have played each other 50 times, but their last meeting came more than a year ago, when Nadal won in the Madrid Open semifinals.

"I haven't played too many matches the last six months," said Djokovic, who is returning from a persistent right elbow injury. "I just need a good night sleep, and I'm going to give it everything I got."

Djokovic leads Nadal 26-24 overall, but Nadal holds a 13-7 advantage on clay.

Nadal can replace Roger Federer at No. 1 if he lifts the Rome trophy for the first time since 2013. Federer is sitting out the clay season to prepare for Wimbledon, where he will bid for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title.

In the other half of the draw, Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic beat 10th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3. The Croatian's next opponent will be defending champion Alexander Zverev or ninth-seeded David Goffin.

Sharapova made to work

Sharapova required more than three hours to eliminate last year's French Open winner, Jelena Ostapenko, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-5; and defending champion Elina Svitolina defeated Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 for her sixth straight victory over the former No. 1 player.

Svitolina will next face 26th-ranked Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who beat Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1.

Sharapova's semifinal opponent will be either top-ranked Simona Halep or Caroline Garcia.

Recommended

Djokovic has now won 12 straight matches over Nishikori and the Japanese player didn't help his cause when he landed an easy overhead into the net early in the third set. Still, it remained tight with long rallies until the end.

"It was a fantastic match," Djokovic said. "We went toe to toe until the last point."

Fans were decidedly behind Fognini, Italy's top player, and Nadal was under pressure when Fognini won five straight games to cancel out a 4-1 deficit and win the opening set.

"He played aggressive, a great level of tennis, creating a lot of winners and taking balls earlier," Nadal said. "I felt the pressure a little bit and played a couple of bad games."

But Fognini couldn't keep up with Nadal's consistency and heavy topspin on the red clay court and eventually was physically worn down.

Change of tactics

"I tried to play more with my forehand and when I play aggressive with my forehand the backhand becomes better," said Nadal, who sat out earlier this season with right knee and hip injuries. "It's important to be able to change the tactics of the match."

Fognini had tape applied under his left knee while trailing 3-2 in the third set due to a physical problem that has bothered him for weeks.

"The first set lasted more than an hour," Fognini said. "It's him that causes the problem."

While the result meant it was now 42 years since an Italian man last won the tournament — Adriano Panatta in 1976 — Fognini was still applauded as he walked off of the court.

Nadal joined in the applause for Fognini, pausing to clap.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report