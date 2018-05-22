BEIRUT— As I stand in front of the door of Berrieh Awad’s house in Burj Al Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, a toilet pipe of a neighbour’s house suddenly, on cue, overflows with raw sewage, which crashes to the ground right next to my feet and those of the UNRWA official. We both shriek like schoolgirls as we jump in the air. Immediately the stench fills our lungs, underlining the wretched poverty that these people are having to cope with; there couldn’t be a more befitting start to investigating the new levels of poverty which Palestinians are about to encounter, following Donald Trump’s withdrawal of vital aid money to UNRWA, than standing in raw sewage. It stinks.

It didn’t matter to Berrieh though. She has her own problems and the incident is forgotten. In her 60s, she can barely walk around her two-roomed flat, which she shares with her mother and two siblings. Both Berrieh and her mother are in desperate need of medication which they cannot hope to buy, and, in failing health, cling on to life in a dilapidated home with a leaky roof, broken windows and a bathroom in dire need of repair.

Berrieh and her family survive on cash handouts from UNRWA, which in reality puts food on the table. Without the vital $10 per person, per month, it seems hard to imagine how she would survive.

“My mum is old, sick, and there is no work ... I can’t bear it anymore,” she says. “If UNRWA stops helping, we live without schools, no medication, we die at the hospital doors, our children would live on the streets. What would happen?”

UNRWA, the UN’s own special aid agency, which supports Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, provides a vital lifeline to Berrieh and her sick mother. Not just with the cash handouts but also with health centres in Lebanon that provide essential free health care. If UNRWA were to be wound down, these women would be the first fatalities of Donald Trump’s decision to cut $360 million of US aid to the UN agency.

Trump’s move doesn’t seem so severe considering the UNRWA’s total budget was 1.3 billion annually. But some worry that Lebanon’s Palestinians camps will take the brunt of cuts.

Berrieh complains bitterly about the hospitals Palestinians require and for which they have to pay for themselves. But primary health care, through 27 health centres, might also be axed.

“There are a lot of things that we need, as Palestinians and others, for everyone, like schools and medical care, medical treatment. If someone has a headache, he doesn’t know where to go and have his medical treatment ... not all the hospitals have the proper equipment and medication,” she shouts to be heard, competing with the raucous noise from a neighbour over the blocked waste pipe incident.

Berrieh cannot imagine life without the health centres, which help women like her who cannot afford to go to the hospital. She can only dream of going or being given drugs that she and her mother need to ease their pain.

“When you go to the hospital, you should pay a sum of money before they look at you ... If you don’t have it, then you have to leave.”

Yet health centres, which Palestinians use before they even contemplate hospitals, are entirely free. Until now.

Just down the road from Berrieh’s home, outside of the camp, is an UNRWA-funded health centre, a dowdy building with high steel gates and a silhouetted diagram of an M16 rifle with a red line through it at its entrance. It’s full of women, as an elderly doctor explains that most of its patients are expectant mothers who are already suffering after losing their children due to botched home births, as few have the money for a hospital delivery. These women use the health centre for checks to at least prepare themselves for, against all the odds, a healthy delivery.

Women are dying at hospital gates

“If you didn’t have money, you will die while waiting near a hospital, and this is what’s happening in all the hospitals,” explains Maryam, a pregnant young woman who came for a check up. “Just like my neighbour, she gave birth to two kids. They didn’t allow her in the hospital because she didn’t have money ... she would have died on the gates where she gave birth, and still they didn’t let her in,” she adds.

“Now her child died. What can she do?”

A second patient, a veiled 40-year-old lady who didn’t wish to give her name, was regularly taking medication there for thinning bones and diabetes. She fears for the future if UNRWA’s health centres are shut down, or schools funded by the agency are closed. “I cannot afford anything from outside, sometimes we can’t even pay the rent,” she wails.

Will there be “problems” I ask through my translator – the word being a comical euphemism in Lebanon for armed clashes or terrorism, which she immediately understands.

“Of course there will be some problems, if they stop schools; the young ones, where will they go? I will tell you, they will go to terrorism ...”