Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman apologised on Thursday to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behaviour.

His apology came after broadcaster CNN reported that multiple women have accused the A-list actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings.

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," the actor, now 80, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press by his publicist, Stan Rosenfield.

"I apologise to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent."

Freeman won the 2005 Oscar for best supporting actor for "Million Dollar Baby."

He was nominated four other times, including for "Driving Miss Daisy" and "The Shawshank Redemption," and is renowned for his prolific voiceover work.

Honoured

Earlier this year, he was honoured by SAG-AFTRA with a lifetime achievement award.