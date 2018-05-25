SBEITLA, Tunisia — In the countryside outside Sbeitla, in the Kasserine governorate of western central Tunisia, lies a small hill at the foot of Mount Semmama framed by a sunset sky. Vehicles of the National Guard lined up and a smattering of soldiers could be seen on Darwish hill.

The hill, named after the acclaimed Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, was the venue for “The mountains of the world meet at Mount Semmama,” the seventh edition of the Shepherd Festival.

May 11-13 saw Tunisians and international guests celebrate the rich local culture with the small communities that live in the foothills of Mount Semmama.

Organised by the Cultural Centre Djbel Semmama, the festival was initially scheduled for April 28, but was postponed to avoid an overlap with municipal elections. With 15 countries represented, the three-day event drew shepherds, activists, artists and attendees to workshops in rural schools: drama, dance, folk songs and poetry.

“There are hardly any cultural activities in the Kasserine region; the state doesn’t invest in this area. This is the curse of the mountains. But here we are, holding our event,” Adnen Helali, festival organiser and cultural activist, said with relief.

Located close to the porous border with Algeria, the remote region of Semmama has become more known since Tunisia’s 2011 uprising as a hideout and training ground for armed terror groups.

For many years now, the Tunisian army has been battling with local affiliates of Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb. Okba Ibn Nafaa, seen as AQIM’s Tunisian branch, is based in the Semmama and Chaambi mountain range along the border with Algeria and Tunisian security agencies are worried about a resurgence as the fall of Daesh in Iraq and Syria are sending local fighters back home.

But militancy and marginalisation have not deterred Tunisians living in the mountainous terrain. They’ve shown a strong commitment to their roots and have remained put in the face of poverty, oblivion and terrorism.

“The idea of this festival is to fight terrorism through our participation, to encourage villagers not to leave and share the universality of the mountain culture with people from across the world,” stressed Abdeddayem Helali, a music teacher who directed a children’s choir for a concert, as 90-year-old singer Madame Mbarka walked by after her show clad in traditional clothes.

By recovering and promoting local traditions, residents aim to take their space back and send a powerful message to militants taking refuge in the mountain: the people of Semmama will not be run out of their homeland.

Grazing livestock, cultivating rosemary and olive bushes, and living between rare employment opportunities make for difficult conditions for the mountain communities. With militants operating in the ranges, locals find they have restricted access to the mountains, which further scaled back their limited opportunities.

“Although it’s risky, some shepherds and farmers braved the mountain till quite recently, since it’s their only real source of income,” natural science teacher Mahjoub Helali said, referring to the forest in Mount Semmama, which is rich in wood, rosemary as well as grass for goats and sheep.

Those who have stopped going up the mountain were forced to leave for other towns to find employment.

In 2016, two local women were killed and another one was injured by a landmine planted by militants in the mountain ranges. Though it is said the mines are meant to target Tunisian security forces, civilian casualties have been reported among those who cross explosives-rigged agricultural land on the heights of Semmama.

“Two years ago, my grandmother was collecting rosemary in the forest when her donkey stepped on a mine. Her foot was severely damaged,” Mariam Helali recalled. “She’s fine now thankfully,” the girl told TRT World.

“We used to take walks and play in the forest. The forest is part of our identity. That part has been taken away from us,” Shiraz Helali, another young girl, complained.

“But we’re still here, singing and dancing to challenge terrorism,” she said.

Men, women and children of Semmama expressed close attachment to their lands surrounded by several closed military zones, an area badly hit by the infiltration of militant groups as well as clashes between the army and terrorists in the past few years.