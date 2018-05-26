WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romanian man on mission to provide free electricity
Iulian Angheluta quit his job in advertising and took upon himself the huge task of lighting as many poor household without electricity as he can for free.
There are almost 100,000 poor households in Romania without electricity. / TRTWorld
May 26, 2018

Romania had the fastest growing economy in the European Union last year but the southeastern country still has a long way to go.

There are almost 100,000 homes in Romania without electricity.

Iulian Angheluta is a man with a mission who quit his job in advertising to take upon himself the huge task of lighting the poor households for free.

With the help of donations, Angheluta, sets off early in the morning in his bus filled with equipment to install solar panels on as many homes as he can. 

"It's very hard. It's really tough for the children especially. For them to do their homework under candle light or flash light is just not fair," says Angheluta.

TRT World's Laurentiu Colintineanu reports from Vultureni, a Romanian village. 

