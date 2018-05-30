CULTURE
Korean Taekwondo athletes perform for unity at the Vatican
Ten Taekwondo athletes from North and South Korea introduced their stunning kicks to the Roman Catholic Pope Francis at the Vatican to celebrate unity between the countries.
Taekwondo athletes from Korea perform for Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, May 30, 2018. / Reuters
May 30, 2018

Youths from North and South Korea treated Pope Francis on Wednesday to a display of their taekwondo prowess in a demonstration for peace on their divided peninsula.

The 10 martial arts athletes, half in white and half in black uniforms, staged a dramatic high kick in which one of them shattered a wood panel.

They then unfurled a banner reading "Peace is more precious than victory."

A little Korean girl released a dove of peace to cap the performance during the pope's weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square.

"To see the two Koreas together is a message of peace for all humanity," the pope said.

Pope Francis late last month praised North and South Korean leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in for their "brave commitment" to peace.

SOURCE:AFP
