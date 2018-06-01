Payments firm Visa Inc said its systems are operating at "close to normal levels" and the earlier issue affecting users in Europe was "result of a hardware failure".

It comes after the payment systems giant struggled to process transactions in Europe on Friday and said it was rapidly trying to fix the issue.

"We have no reason to believe this was associated with any unauthorised access or malicious event," Visa said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Visa was experiencing a service disruption preventing some transactions in Europe being processed. This incident prevented some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed, the company earlier said in a statement.

The blockage has left some customers stuck at the tills in stores across the continent and queueing at cash machines.

Complaint in social media

Visa users took to social media to complain and banks tried to explain the situation their customers.