Jordan's Prime Minister-designateOmar Razzaz said on Thursday he would withdraw a controversialtax bill soon after he has been sworn in by King Abdullah.

Razzaz told reporters after a meeting in parliament there was a consensus to withdraw the tax bill, which had sparked rare protests against IMF-driven economic policies that critics say have eroded living standards.

The announcement came after hundreds of people pressed ahead with protests in Jordan's capital Amman on Wednesday.

Some unions went on strike despite King Abullah having replacing his prime minister with Razzaz to defuse public anger.

The government plans to raise taxes had sparked the largest protests in years in Jordan, a US ally that has mostly escaped years of regional turmoil.

Rallies in Amman, the capital, and other cities have brought thousands onto the streets, snowballing since unions first called a strike a week ago.

Many unions pulled out of Wednesday's walkout, a day after the king appointed Al-Razzaz, a former World Bank economist, to form a new government and urged talks over tax hikes.

Public resentment has grown since the government ended bread subsidies and hiked the general sales tax this year under a plan driven by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut Jordan's $37 billion debt.

Jordan will ask the IMF for more time to implement reforms after the protests showed that pushing the country beyond its means risked instability, officials said.

"I pledge to hold dialogue with the various sides and work with them to reach fair a tax system," the Harvard-educated Razzaz, tweet earlier. He was education minister in the outgoing cabinet.

Consultations

He will now begin consultations to form a new government after Hani Mulki resigned as prime minister.

Still, on Wednesday, more than 1,000 protesters demonstrated well beyond midnight, waving flags and shouting, "Bread, freedom, social justice."

Several people fainted, and police said that a man who stabbed an officer had been taken into custody.