Mohamed is only 11 years old and considers himself lucky. Unlike hundreds of Syrian refugee kids who are reduced to working on farms in the east of Lebanon in the Bekaa picking potatoes under the stifling heat, he is in trendy West Beirut and learning to be a carpenter. Nestled in a matrix of sophisticated bistros and cafes, we find him in a basement carpentry shop, surrounded by huge machines and off cuts of wood.

Yet within just a few minutes of interviewing him via an interpreter, the tears begin to roll down the side of his face when he is asked how much his boss pays him. He is given accommodation and fed and I suspect his Lebanese guardian considers this enough in lieu of any kind of payment.

Mohamed is a child slave. But this is not Sudan or Libya. This is Lebanon, a country once considered to be a shining light in the region for human rights and an epicentre of UN agencies catering to the needs of well over a million Syrian refugees.

How could Mohamed exist in such a day and age? Who’s really to blame?

Many believe he is a victim of a system which can’t self regulate, by a society which while it derides the notion of Syrian children working as slaves, can’t help but contribute towards it.

“We’ve become numb to it, I’m afraid,” explains Hana Addam El-Ghali of the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs. “And anyone who does nothing when a Syrian child of eight or nine years old delivers food to their door from the supermarket is supporting it. Society reflects the state position.”

The American University of Beirut academic is completing a study into the trend of child slavery and says she believes the numbers are rising. But she claims that the heart of the problem is a sense of apathy and denial from the government in Beirut who only seems to be able to take international donors’ contributions for education, but not follow up on making sure Syrian kids are in school.

It’s all about the money, right?

El-Ghali believes that it is not always grinding poverty that is responsible. She claims that Syrian refugee kids have no assistance if they are left behind by the others in class and so parents tend to take them out of school more for their own dignity – as ‘vocational’ training is both scarce and frowned upon. She struggles with the notion that it’s a crisis brought on by lack of public money alone – both by the families and the state, although reluctantly admits that money is needed.

“The law says that if a parent doesn’t send their child to school they should be fined and there should be consequences ... [but] who is there to take charge of this implementation? You need the financial capacity to mobilise the resources to implement this law ... so it’s a matter of priorities, in my view,” she argues. “The laws are there; we just need to implement them.”

Her views though are not shared by the political elite who are indignant towards Syrian refugees in general – in particular those who receive support from UN agencies, but then still allow their kids to work as child slaves.