On a recent visit to Mardin, an ancient city in Turkey's southeastern region, I broke bread with members of various political parties. It took a lot of persuasion to get them together over an Iftar feast while the country was transfixed on the looming crucial elections slated for June 24.

Mardin is an ancient city with mosques, churches, palaces and mansions spread across a rocky hillside protruding from orange-brown fields. Amidst this quaint and charming landscape, we all sat at a restaurant and ate Sogan Kebabi (Onion Kebab) and Kaburga Dolmasi (Stuffed Lamb Ribs), the two delicacies the city is known for.

But the easy-going atmosphere began to change as the conversation drifted toward politics. The Kurdish question and PKK violence soon dominated the exchange.

“If you identified Kurds with the PKK, then you would bring all the Kurds together under one leadership. The PKK is a terrorist organisation that is the continuation of ASALA,” said Ahmet Cemil Mataraci, a former head of the central right True Path Party (DYP).

ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia) is an Armenian armed group that targeted and killed a number of Turkish civilians and diplomats abroad during the 1970s and 1980s. As most of the ASALA activities ceased in the mid-1980s, the PKK launched its first attack in Turkey in 1984.

Mataraci now supports the leftist Republican People’s Party (CHP) for which he recently ran as a candidate for the city’s mayorship.

“The PKK has also been described wrongly to the Kurds. The real issue is not to establish a Kurdistan, but to establish a great Armenia,” said Mataraci, who puts a Turkish flag pin on his jacket, a rare sign in the region.

PKK violence has affected mostly Kurdish-populated southeastern and eastern provinces, costing more than 40,000 lives. The armed group wanted to establish a separate Kurdish state until its founding leader, Abdullah Ocalan, was captured and jailed by Turkey in 1998. The group is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Before the iftar meeting, we trudged along and came across the region’s ongoing problems with high unemployment and political upheaval, which is partly created by the PKK’s four-decade-long armed campaign against the Turkish state.

Kurdish question or PKK problem

The CHP member, Mataraci, believes the Kurdish issue in Turkey is nothing but "a PKK problem." But Mehmet Sirat Aydin, who sat across the table, shot back.

“When we say there is no Kurdish question, it does not disappear [from our world]. At the first place, it indeed revealed because we have refused to accept its existence,” Aydin said.

A former board member of HADEP, one of the predecessor parties of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Aydin criticises the HDP's stance regarding the PKK’s trench warfare in the southeastern districts and provinces following the collapse of the peace process in 2015.

The violence, according to the government sources, claimed the lives of 483 Turkish security forces between late July 2015 and late May 2016. In the same period, 4,949 PKK members were killed. And more than 400 civilians have also been killed since July 2015.

The HDP leadership has been criticised for not being strong enough in challenging the PKK.

“It's true the HDP has a considerable [influence] over the Kurdish voters," Aydin said. "But there's more to the Kurds than the HDP. No one has monopoly over the Kurds.”

Referring to last year's referendum that changed Turkey's parliamentary democracy to the presidential one, Aydin said a considerable number of the Kurds voted in favour of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "Yes" campaign, ignoring the HDP's calls to vote "No."

“The president’s proposal has been saved by the Kurdish votes. Nobody should forget that,” Aydin said.

Erdogan launched Turkey’s ambitious peace process in early 2013 to address the Kurdish question in exchange for the PKK totally disarming and ending the violence against Turkey. During the peace process, legal obstacles to teach the Kurdish language were lifted and a TV channel TRT Kurdi devoted to promoting Kurdish culture was established by the government.

According to different estimates, there are 15-20 million Kurds living in Turkey: equivalent to one-fourth of Turkey’s population.