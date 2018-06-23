When Mohamed fled Aleppo to Turkey four years ago, he had no idea how long it would take to be able to go back home to Syria. He never started school in Turkey, thinking that the war would end soon and he would start his education upon his return, even if somewhat delayed.

It’s been four years since Mohamed and his family left their home.

Now that both the presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24 are fast approaching, political parties use refugee sentiment in their election promises. Unable to vote, most Syrians have only hopes for their future to bring them safety, at least. It’s not clear yet when the country will be completely cleared of fighting or risk of persecution by the Syrian regime.

“My father says we might try to go back to Syria and decide to come back or not depending on the election results. I heard that living here might be difficult after the elections,” he tells TRT World in Karakoy, a neighbourhood surrounded by boutiques, art galleries and cafes.

Life in Turkey is not easy for Mohamed. He starts his day in Balat, where his family lives, and continues selling tissues in Karakoy and ends his day in touristic Taksim square.

“I can’t study now anyway,” he says. “I have to earn money for my younger siblings, my father has no job.” His father used to work in the textile industry, but he lost his job during the war and was unable to work in Turkey because of the language barrier.

But returning to Syria at the moment would not only be difficult but also unsafe because the fighting continues.

Almost 3.5 million Syrian refugees fled to Turkey since the war broke out in 2011.

Since 2015, the PYD and the Syrian regime-controlled border gates have been kept closed. Turkey is continuing to allow people who need treatment in a fully equipped hospital cross the border gates. The others are taken to the camps, which were built by Turkish agencies on the Syrian side of the border.

Unlike Mohamed, 28-year-old Abdul al Hamid, another Syrian living in Istanbul, is more optimistic about what Turkish elections might bring for Syrians. Before the Syrian war broke out in 2011, he would never imagine that he would end up working as a cashier in a restaurant in Turkey instead of being a lawyer in Damascus, the Syrian capital, where he used to live. But he doesn’t complain.

“We live here comfortably for now. We work here, and we’re safe, thank God,” he tells TRT World.

“We're only guests here, we don't know much about the politics [in Turkey], and don’t know what exactly the candidates say about the Syrians,” Hamid says.

Incumbent President Erdogan wants to send them back once the fighting is over, and tries to create a secure area on Syria's border with Turkey to keep Syrian refugees safe in their country.

Muharrem Ince – the nominee of the main opposition party, the CHP – wants to send an ambassador to Damascus first to form a relationship with the regime, and then send the Syrians back to their homeland with a farewell ceremony. But he also promises to improve living conditions for refugees in Turkey.

Nationalist-opposition IYI Party’s Meral Aksener proposes a reduction in the funds allotted to Syrian refugees.

Since the influx of Syrian refugees coming to Turkey in mid-2011, the government has spent to the tune of $36 billion.

The HDP's Selahattin Demirtas promises better living conditions for Syrian refugees and doesn't say anything about sending them back. Dogu Perincek, a politician who is known for his close ties with Russia, says he plans to settle the refugees back in Syria after he holds talks with the regime, if he wins.

Temel Karamollaoglu hasn't mentioned the Syrian refugees in his election manifesto.

Al Hamid says maybe 90 percent of the Syrians living in Fatih, known as “little Syria,” worry who will be the next president and if they're going to be sent back to Syria right after the elections.

“But personally, I’m not afraid. Turkey is still much better than Lebanon for the Syrians,” he says.

“One day, when the war is over, I want to go back and finish my studies in law school.”

Some of the six candidates have not specified any projects regarding refugees who are not Syrians; Syrians are not the only ones who come to Turkey to build a better future for themselves.

Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district is home to thousands of Afghan refugees.

Both Ali and Habibjan are 23, and they both have ice cream shops in Zeytinburnu. They’re trying to support their families with the money they send to Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan at the moment is in a state of war, so I would like Afghans to be able to stay here,” Habibjan says. “There is nothing to do there. People are coming here to work and send money to their families. I just hope that Afghans will be able to stay in Turkey after the elections.”