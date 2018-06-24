Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed escaped a grenade attack on Saturday at a rally in the capital that killed two people and left scores wounded, officials and witnesses said.

The attack was launched by an unidentified assailant moments after 41-year-old prime minister, a former soldier who took office in April, finished his speech to tens of thousands of people gathered in the centre of Addis Ababa.

A witness saw Abiy whisked away by guards. Another witness told Reuters the assailant with the grenade had been wrestled to the ground by police before it exploded.

The State-run Ethiopian News Agency reported on Sunday that police had arrested six people suspected of involvement in the blast, but gave few details.

No group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Health Minister Amir Aman had earlier said one person had been killed and 154 were wounded, of which 10 were in critical condition.

However, another person succumbed to their wounds on Sunday.

"I’m so sorry to learn that we have lost another Ethiopian victim of yesterday’s attack who was in ICU at Black Lion Hospital," Health Minister Amir Aman said on Twitter on Sunday. "My sincere sympathy and condolences to the family, friends & all Ethiopians."

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Abiy had just wrapped up his speech in the heart of Addis Ababa when the explosion went off, sending panicked crowds towards the stage as the prime minister left hurriedly, an AFP correspondent said.

Abiy said the blast was orchestrated by groups who wanted to undermine the rally, without elaborating, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

"All the casualties are martyrs of love and peace," Abiy was quoted as saying.

In a televised addressed after the explosion, Abiy described the incident as "an unsuccessful attempt by forces who do not want to see Ethiopia united."

Police fired tear gas as they moved in to clear Meskel square where the rally was held, the AFP correspondent said.

It was Abiy's first public speech in the capital since he took office in April, although he has made several in provincial areas.