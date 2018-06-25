CULTURE
Making beauty out of trash
They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. A Kenyan has taken this message to heart. He's using discarded items to create works of art.
One man's trash is another man's treasure as Kenyan artist Evans Ngure shows. / TRTWorld
June 25, 2018

One of Kenya's most popular contemporary artists makes his living from other's people trash.

He goes to different places where discarded video jacks, plug and spoons will be turned into an assortment of art from earrings to images.

He hopes that his actions will make people aware of the issue of waste and pollution.

Calling his work "Junk Art," Evans Ngure's work has captured the attention of art critics, and his work is often on display.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes has more.

