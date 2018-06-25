June 25, 2018
One of Kenya's most popular contemporary artists makes his living from other's people trash.
He goes to different places where discarded video jacks, plug and spoons will be turned into an assortment of art from earrings to images.
He hopes that his actions will make people aware of the issue of waste and pollution.
Recommended
Calling his work "Junk Art," Evans Ngure's work has captured the attention of art critics, and his work is often on display.
TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes has more.