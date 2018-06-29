Dubai, UAE — On June 24, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lifted the controversial and suppressive driving ban on women, Mouna Bayoumi hit the road along with her 31-year-old son Mohammed AlSayed, who likes to abbreviate his name to Mo.

The mother and son were excited because Bayoumi was able to drive freely in her native country for the first time.

Bayoumi, 57, had been driving for many years outside of Saudi Arabia, but was never able to do so when she returned home. She has driven in Europe and in Egypt, as well as having owned a UK driver's license. She first started driving in the UK in 1980, during her college years. It was a bittersweet moment — to hold the steering wheel of her son’s, orange Jeep Wrangler, in her home country.

“It is not something I expected would happen in my lifetime. I thought maybe my kids would see it, but me? No. I thought this could never happen. It’s huge,” Mouna says. She taught her son to drive while they were living abroad. Now she says, she is excited for her daughter to get a license.

At midnight on June 24, the much-awaited reform was finally adopted. Saudi women could finally drive through the traffic-choked streets of big cities like Jeddah and Riyadh. To celebrate, they drove in convoys through different neighbourhoods, while many stood on the streets, cheering the ban’s end.

The acknowledgement that came with the lifting of the ban was an important milestone in the pursuit of recognition for women's rights in Saudi Arabia. “Tears, joy, rush of blood, a spin in the head; I am losing control.” That's how 28-year-old activist Dima Ziyad described her feelings as she waited for this much-awaited change for the last two years.

Women in Saudi Arabia are having a euphoric moment, the kind of moment women experienced in the late 1800s as a result of the Suffragette movement that allowed women in Britain the right to vote and participate in elections. The ability to drive for women in Saudi Arabia is part of the overall women’s rights movement. Social and mainstream media is buzzing with excitement that many women feel, with pictures of them holding the steering wheel and showing off their licenses going viral. Mouna says now that she doesn’t need a male family member to drive her around, she feels more liberty, referring to feeling more “fulfilled” as a result.

But Mouna lives in Jeddah, where people are rich and educated, allowing women to live relatively progressive lives. Many women work there and have international licenses. In other parts of Saudi Arabia, there is a sense of nervousness, and even suspicion, that this feeling of liberty might derail the struggle for gender equality. And there are reasons for it.

KSA has not published any numbers officially, but according to local accounts in Jeddah alone, about 30 women can legally drive at the moment, and thousands more have applied.

While thousands are celebrating the lifting of the ban and driving schools popping up, the very activists who fought for the right to drive are currently in prison. Several of the leading activists who challenged the driving ban have been arrested, some as recently as last month, on accusations of treason. And at least three female activists who campaigned for abolishing the ban — Loujain al Hathloul, Eman al Nafjan, and Aziza al Yousef — are still behind bars.