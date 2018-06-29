The suspect fired through a glass door, looked for victims and then sprayed the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis with gunfire, police and a witness said.

Acting police chief of the Anne Arundel County Police Department William Krampf told a news conference that Capital Gazette assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59, was among the victims.

Wendi Winters, 65; Rebecca Smith, 34; Gerald Fischman, 61; and John McNamara were also killed, he said. Smith was a sales assistant and the others were journalists.

"This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette," Krampf said. "This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm."

TRT World'sSally Ayhan reports from Maryland.

The suspect is Jarrod Ramos, 38, of Laurel, the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun reported, citing law enforcement. He faces five counts of first degree murder and has been denied bail.

The Maryland man charged with rampaging through a newsroom in Annapolis with a pump-action shotgun and killing five people was denied bail on Friday after one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in US history.

Ramos, from Laurel, 25 miles (40 km) west of Annapolis, is not cooperating with investigators, authorities said, and did not speak – but appeared to watch attentively – as he appeared by video link from a detention facility for a brief court hearing at Anne Arundel County criminal court. He was represented by public defender William Davis.

"The fellow was there to kill as many people as he could," Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare told a news conference, adding that the suspect was identified using facial-recognition technology.

Altomare said evidence found at the suspect's home showed he planned the attack, and that the pump-action 12 gauge shotgun used by the shooter was legally purchased about a year ago.

Ramos opened fire through a glass door, hunting for victims and spraying the newsroom with gunfire as reporters hid under their desks and begged for help on social media. Prosecutors said he barricaded a back door to stop people from fleeing.

Police officers in the Maryland capital of Annapolis responded within a minute to a 911 call about the shooting in progress, and Ramos was arrested after being found hiding under a desk with the shotgun on the floor nearby, police said.

A prosecutor says the shooter had an escape plan he never implemented. Prosecutor Wes Adams did not give any details about his escape plan.

Ramos will face either a preliminary court hearing or grand jury indictment within the next 30 days.

Ramos' grudge against the paper

Ramos had a longstanding grudge against the newspaper that was targeted and unsuccessfully sued it for defamation in 2012 over an article that reported how he harassed a former high school classmate, court records showed.

In 2012, Ramos brought a defamation lawsuit against Eric Hartley, formerly a staff writer and columnist with publication The Capital, and Thomas Marquardt, then editor and publisher of The Capital, according to a court filing.

In 2015, Maryland’s second-highest court upheld a ruling in favor of the Capital Gazette and a former reporter who were accused by Ramos of defamation.

According to a legal document, the article contended that Ramos had harassed a woman on Facebook and that he had pleaded guilty to criminal harassment. The court agreed that the contents of the article were accurate and based on public records, the document showed.

Ramos said on Twitter that he had set up an account to defend himself, and wrote in his bio that he was suing people in Anne Arundel County and "making corpses of corrupt careers and corporate entities."

Neither Hartley nor Marquardt is still employed by the paper or were at its office on Thursday.