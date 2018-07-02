France's Carrefour and Britain's Tesco, Europe's two largest supermarket groups, plan to form a global purchasing alliance to cut costs in the face of competitive pressure.

The deal is the latest partnership in a European retail industry into which US internet giant Amazon has made inroads in recent months.

The alliance will cover strategic relations with global suppliers in areas such as marketing services or data collection as well as the joint purchasing of own-brand products and goods used in their own businesses, Carrefour said.

Excluding fresh food

The alliance, which will be formally agreed in the next two months, will exclude fresh food products, while each company will continue to work with supplier partners at a local and national level.

Financial terms of the alliance were not disclosed. Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket with sales of $67.2 billion (51 billion pounds), has been rebuilt by Chief Executive Dave Lewis after a 2014 accounting scandal compounded a sharp downturn in trading.