Violence in southern Ethiopia since June has forced more than 800,000 people to flee their homes and they need food and other aid, a report by the United Nations and the government said on Wednesday.

The violence erupted in April around 400 kilometres (250 miles) south of the capital and in all more than 1.2 million people have been forced to flee, the report said.

"Renewed violence along the border areas of Gedeo and West Guji zones since early June ... has led to the displacement of over 642,152 IDP's (internally displaced persons) in Gedeo zone ... and 176,098 IDP's in West Guji zone of Oromia region." the report said.

Though traditional leaders encouraged the movement of people back to their homes after the initial fighting in April, many fled again in June, the report said.

Diplomats said more than 200 people were killed during the last month but said the figure was an estimate because a lack of security made confirmation impossible.