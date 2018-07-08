Aid agencies have called for urgent action to manage the growing number of refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Refugees trying to get into Europe used to take what was known as the "Balkan route" which would lead through Macedonia and Serbia to Croatia or Hungary but the Serbian border has become more difficult to cross.

So they have started to bypass it by coming through Bosnia.

Iraqi refugee, Um Rifa has been living in the border area for a month and a half with her six children.