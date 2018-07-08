WORLD
Refugee numbers swell on Bosnia-Croatia border worrying aid groups
Refugees and migrants are moving through Bosnia and Herzegovina to avoid tightened border on the "Balkan route" that goes through Serbia and leads to Germany. We visit a makeshift camp to see what conditions are like.
The asylum-seekers will have to wait, hoping they'll get across the border and into Europe before the weather turns and winter sets in. / TRTWorld
July 8, 2018

Aid agencies have called for urgent action to manage the growing number of refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

Refugees trying to get into Europe used to take what was known as the "Balkan route" which would lead through Macedonia and Serbia to Croatia or Hungary but the Serbian border has become more difficult to cross. 

So they have started to bypass it by coming through Bosnia.

Iraqi refugee, Um Rifa has been living in the border area for a month and a half with her six children.

Her journey has taken her through Turkey, Greece, Albania and Montenegro to end up in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but it's not over.

"Hopefully we'll go to Germany, the dream of all these people is to reach that goal," Um Rifa said.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee traveled to one makeshift camp to see what conditions were like.

SOURCE:TRT World
