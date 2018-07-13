Saudi Arabia has detained a prominent scholar, activists said on Thursday, in a widening crackdown on dissent in the conservative kingdom, which is undergoing sweeping economic and social reforms.

Rights campaigners and online activists said Sheikh Safar al Hawali, a Sunni scholar and leading figure in Saudi Arabia's Sahwa reformist movement, had been taken into custody.

London-based Saudi rights group ALQST said the arrests happened after Hawali published a book critical of the Saudi royal family. ALQST's Yahya Assiri told Reuters the arrests took place on Wednesday.

Opposition crackdown

They did not give further details about the case of the scholar, who has pushed a line of anti-Americanism and Islamic rule.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, named heir to the throne in June 2017, has spearheaded a string of reforms over the past year aimed at improving his country's image and economy.