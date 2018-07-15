POLITICS
Kenya's ban on charcoal production affects millions
Extraction of wood to be used as fuel has contributed to deforestation in the east African country, forcing the government to ban production of charcoal. But, this has left millions of people without an important source of energy.
The World Agroforestry Centre says Kenya's forest cover stood at 15 percent in 1963. It is now reduced to half, which is below the minimum 10 percent recommended by the United Nations. / TRTWorld
July 15, 2018

Charcoal production in Kenya is being blamed for fuelling the death of its forests. 

Earlier this year, the government banned unlicensed logging and charcoal production, leaving millions of people without an important source of energy. 

Jalmonique Ogalo, a resident of Nairobi, now uses kerosene to cook because she says it is cheaper.

"It was faster to cook using charcoal... you can't cook some foods like beans with a kerosene stove because it takes too long," she says.

Mohamed Mahmud reports from eastern Kenya.

