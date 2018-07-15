Turkish TV broadcaster TRT staff was briefly detained in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis late on Saturday.

Cameraman Ufuk Karagul, reporter Fatih Sabuncu and transportation officer Metin Talu were taken in custody for doing test stream on the occasion of second anniversary of Turkey's 2016 defeated coup.

The trio was released three and half hours later.

Director General of TRT Ibrahim Eren in a tweet said: “TRT Haber’s crew were taken into custody by the Greek police while trying to conduct special coverage about July 15th in Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac)....have been released thanks to the special interference of the Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.”