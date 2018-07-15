On the night of 15 July 2016, Turkish people experienced the traumatic coup attempt as it unfolded on both social media as well as television. On social media, people posted video footage of helicopters shooting protestors and tanks on the streets.

In terms of broadcast media, key moments included when former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim went live on NTV news to inform the public of the coup attempt, when various media outlets reported that Chief of General Staff had been held hostage and when a false announcement was made that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) had taken over the government.

The crucial moment was when President Erdogan connected with the Turkish citizens at 12:26 am via CNN Turk to let them know what has happened. A night full of emotions and chaos, it was not until dawn the next day when clarity and order resurfaced.

A large body of research has pointed towards the significant impact of exposure to violence as well as violent or distressing media coverage to trauma. At first, it was restricted to people’s immediate experience of the coverage, but as more research came in, it became evident that mediated experiences could also be linked to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The effects of PTSD, such as having negative thoughts, avoidance of related people or places, insomnia, anger or difficulty concentrating, to name a few, can be felt months or even years after being traumatized by what people see on social as well as broadcast media. Could it be that the experience of the July 15 coup attempt, whether on the streets or through broadcast and social media, can be linked to national trauma and consequently PTSD?

In order to answer the question, it would be helpful to look at studies that have examined the impact of media coverage of terrorist attacks, as the July 15 coup attempt could be classified as one.

Terrorist events are by design traumatic events intending to erode victims’ sense of safety and security. An example of such an event was the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center (WTC) on the morning of 11 September 2001. According to research conducted about two months after the attack, more than 4 percent of the study sample had PTSD that was significantly associated with number of hours of 9/11 television coverage watched as well as the number of 9/11 related graphic events watched on television.