A suicide blast close to a government ministry in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday killed at least seven people and wounded more than 15, officials said, in an attack claimed by Daesh.

The attack, which targeted civil servants leaving work in the evening rush hour, was the latest in a seemingly unending series of blasts against civilian targets in Kabul and other major cities including Jalalabad, which has seen three major attacks in the past two weeks alone.

“Apparently a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at the gate of our ministry,” said Fraidoon Azhand, a spokesman at the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

“The target was our staff who were leaving to their homes,” he said.

Daesh said in a statement that one of its suicide bombers detonated a jacket packed with explosives amidst employees of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Kabul while leaving work.

It quoted an unidentified source as saying that 60 people were killed or wounded in the attack, adding that two French citizens were among the wounded. It gave no further details.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said at least seven people, including civilians and members of the security forces had been killed and more than 15 wounded in the attack, which also damaged a vehicle belonging to foreign advisers to the ministry.