A 29-year-old Russian woman has been arrested for conspiring to influence US politics by cultivating ties with political groups, including the National Rifle Association (NRA), the powerful gun rights lobby, the justice department said.

Mariia Butina, whose name is sometimes spelled Maria, was arrested in Washington on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday, it said.

Butina was charged with conspiring to act as an agent of Russia "by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organisations having influence in American politics," it said in a statement.

Her arrest was announced as President Donald Trump flew back from Helsinki to Washington, following an inaugural summit with Vladimir Putin at which he was accused of failing to stand up to the Russian leader over electoral meddling.

The justice department said Butina had broken US law by not disclosing to US authorities that she was acting on behalf of the Russian government.

Russia rejects accusations as 'McCarthyism'

On Tuesday, a Russian official rejected allegations against Butina.

"To me it sounds very much like McCarthyism. Where is American democracy?" said Vyacheslav Nikonov, State Duma Deputy.

Duma is the lower house of Russia's federal assembly.

"It looks like this 29-year-old girl was detained because, a) she's Russian, b) she knows Alexander Torshin, the former senator who now works in the Central Bank and c) that she was for improving the relationship between Russia and the United States without being registered as a foreign agent," Nikonov said.

'Russian official' named in charges

Butina had close ties to a "Russian official" who was not identified in the charging documents but who has been widely reported to be a Russian politician named Alexander Torshin, it said.

An ally of Russian leader Putin, Torshin is currently a senior official with Russia's central bank and a former top Russian lawmaker.

He is one of a number of senior Russian officials subject to US sanctions.

The justice department said Butina carried out her activities in the United States at the direction of the "Russian official."