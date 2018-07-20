Fatima sits cross-legged on the floor of a room in an unfinished apartment building in Dalori camp for displaced people in the city of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state. The joyous sound of children playing out in the rain mixes with the pitter-patter of the rain on the roof.

The room has an uncovered ceiling and its corners are dotted with empty cans of milk and malt drink and cooking pots. Rainwater trickles from the chinks in corrugated zinc sheets, which cover the windows. Fatima covers herself with an overall head-to-toe veil, which also works to keep her warm in the cold.

“Bama was peaceful, and we had a good life with a lot of food and [profitable] trade,” the 30-year-old mother of one, tells TRT World.

That changed in May 2013, when the radical militant group Boko Haram attacked the town of Bama, some 70 kilometres from Maiduguri.

What was once a boisterous commercial hub and Borno’s second-largest town, morphed into a hotbed for bloodshed, arson, firefight, and later – heart-rending stories of loss, ruin and deprivation.

Boko Haram started an insurgency in 2009 to create a so-called Islamic state in the region. So far, the conflict has not only displaced more than two million people, but it has also killed at least 20,000.

Populations in the region are vulnerable to hit-and-run attacks and suicide bombings. Some 7.7 million people – half of whom are children – in the worst-affected northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, need humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.

Fatima is just one of the many needy, her fate tied to how much food and financial assistance she can get from international agencies and NGOs. Life, she says, “was not like this” when “Bura was by my side.”

‘Life was hard under Boko Haram’

Fatima’s husband Bura was a tailor and farmer. He was “full of energy,” she says, flashing a wide grin. But Boko Haram’s increasing attacks in and around Bama made the Nigerian military suspicious of residents.

One day, in July 2013, soldiers and the the state-sponsored vigilante Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), gathered many men, including Bura, in the market for screening.

Some 98 of them were taken to nearby military barracks for interrogation. Fatima took Bura’s ID card to the barracks, but by then he had been transferred to Giwa Barracks, a notorious detention facility in Maiduguri.

“I never saw him again,” Fatima says.

Then in early September 2014, the insurgents seized Bama and made the town its headquarters.

Life under Boko Haram’s control was, says Fatima, “hard and full of restrictions” on movement. Women were not allowed to leave their homes – not even to get food, fetch water, go to the farm or market and to earn their livelihood. Farming and trading crumbled.

Women who flouted this rule say they were flogged. Residents could not leave the town. Townspeople were executed for breaking the radical group’s rules.

Boko Haram’s reign of terror left many families in fear. Its members gave women a “deadline of one month” to marry or “we would come and marry you,” Fatima recalls the insurgents telling them. Militants from the group began to visit her home, asking her to marry them.

Fatima sought out men in her own town and settled for Bukar.

“He was above 50 years, but at least he was a better choice for me than Boko Haram [members],” she says.

Many women and girls were forcibly married to the terrorists. Parents who hesitated to marry off their daughters were punished.

Girls and women who went into these marriages suffered rape and restrictions. Only those engaged in domestic chores and Quran classes were allowed outside their homes. To complain was to ask for death, torture or lashings.

Soldiers continued to conduct counter-insurgency operations. The Nigerian armed forces recaptured Bama in March 2015 as Boko Haram lost control of more and more towns.

After an announcement on radio asking displaced people to come to Bama, Fatima and her husband Bukar trekked for a whole day back to the town. At the entrance, the military searched them, their belongings and “put clothes on our faces,” she said.

“The soldiers and CJTF flogged our men. Sometimes you will see a man shouting like a child,” she says, wincing at the memory.

“They searched my husband and saw around 50,000 naira ($150) in his pocket and they said ‘how will you be in the bush and have this kind of money?’ They tied him with a rope and told him to agree that he’s Boko Haram. But he refused and they took him and other men to a separate room,” Fatima said.

After four days, the men were allowed to bathe and change their clothes. “The next morning we saw other men and my husband with clothes tied around their face.” She draws a circle around her face with her hand to explain.

These men were loaded onto a truck and transferred to Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri.

“This is the second time my husband would be taken away from me,” Fatima says with a sigh. “First it was Bura, now Bukar.”

Both men are among some 20,000 people who were “arbitrarily arrested” by the Nigerian military mostly on suspicion of being a Boko Haram member, according to a 2015 report by Amnesty International.

Sexual abuse in displacement camps

In late 2015, the military started establishing informal settlements known as satellite camps to host displaced people.

The Bama General Hospital, which was battered by the insurgents, was converted into a camp. Fatima and over 15,000 people moved to the site. Displaced people from neighbouring towns and villages also came to live with them.

The military controlled the camp alongside the civilian militia or CJTF. No international humanitarian aid had come to the people yet.

Famine-like conditions left children severely malnourished. Hunger was rife. Women sold their jewellery and clothes to officials for food.

Dozens of people died every day, a handful of women told TRT World. Security officials latched on the chance and offered women food in exchange for sex. And, in some cases, raped women who refused to take this offer, the women say.

Fatima’s height and shapely figure made her stand out.

One day a soldier offered her food and asked a member of the CTJF – whose name Fatima vividly remembers – to follow her and see where she stayed in the camp. Thereafter, Fatima says that a military van delivered coolers full of rice and beans twice. On the third occasion, the same soldier came with the van and announced before the five other women who shared the tent with her: “I want to marry you.”

“I told him ‘you know my husband and you flogged him and detained him, how can I marry you,’” she said.

“Then he told me: ‘Anybody who is taken to Giwa Barrack is not coming back again. You have to take your mind away from him.’

Giwa Barracks, a detention facility in Maiduguri, has gained notoriety following the Nigerian military's imprisonment of thousands of people accused of being Boko Haram members. Most of them were rounded up during military counterinsurgency operations.

Amnesty International called the military detention ”a place of death” in a May 2016 report which found that 149 out of about 1,200 people believed to be held at Giwa at that time, had died, including 11 children under the age of five and babies as young as five months old.

The military man returned as often as he wished to rape her, she says. Sometimes when she heard the roar of his van outside the tent, Fatima would run to her room, while other women would go and get the food and “leave me inside alone.”