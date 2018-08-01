In pictures: California wildfires rage on
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In pictures: California wildfires rage onThousands of structures have been destroyed and remain under threat as the wildfires in California continue to grow. The fires have become the seventh-most destructive in state history.
A horse barn burns as the River Fire moves through the area on July 31, 2018 in Lakeport, California. The River Fire has burned over tens of thousands of hectares, destroyed homes and stands at only 27 percent contained. / AFP
August 1, 2018

Days after wildfires left a deadly swathe of destruction in Northern California rural counties, new blazes exploded into life, threatening thousands of homes in what has become an endless summer of flame in the Golden State.

Nearly 1,000 dwellings and more than 400 other buildings were reduced to ruins in what state officials now rank as the seventh-most destructive wildfire in California history.

The erratic blaze forced 38,000 people from their homes. Most of them are staying at hotels or with friends and relatives, and nearly 300 are at Red Cross shelters in the Redding area. 

Six people have died in the fires, including a firefighter, a grandmother and her two young grandchildren.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote