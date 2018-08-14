A sweeping grand jury report uncovered credible allegations on Tuesday against more than 300 predator priests and identified over 1,000 victims of child sex abuse covered-up for decades by the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania through "the weaponisation of faith".

The Pennsylvania report covers 70 years of abuse of children by Roman Catholic priests and how the church sought to cover-up the accusations.

It follows a nearly two-year-long investigation by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The report is thought to be the most comprehensive to date into abuse in the US church, but while prosecutors have filed charges against two priests, the vast majority of crimes happened too long ago to prosecute under current laws.

The report said testimony from dozens of witnesses and half a million pages of internal church documents contained credible allegations against more than 300 "predator priests" and more than 1,000 child victims were identifiable.

But the real number was "in the thousands," the grand jury estimated following an exhaustive, two-year investigation, given those children whose records were lost or who were afraid to come forward.

Some of those accused have tried to stop the release of the report, saying it would unfairly damage their reputations, but prosecutors, abuse advocates and news organisations pushed for its release.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court allowed the report to go ahead, but with at least some names redacted.

Victims of sexual abuse

One cleric raped a seven-year-old girl in hospital after she had her tonsils out, the report said. Another child drank juice, only to wake up the next morning bleeding from his rectum and unable to remember what had happened.

The vast majority of victims were boys and many were pre-pubescent, some manipulated with alcohol or pornography, and some were raped and groped, the report summarised. Many of the priests are dead.

So far only two new priests are being charged with crimes that fall within the statute of limitations. One allegedly ejaculated in the mouth of a seven-year-old and the other assaulted two boys for years until 2010.