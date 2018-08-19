As of 12 am on Saturday, new regulations put in place by Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno prohibit Venezuelans from entering Ecuador without a valid passport.

Previously, they could enter with no other document than their national ID cards. More than a million Venezuelan migrants have entered Colombia over the last 15 months, according to official estimates, but Ecuador has also received many refugees until now.

About 300 Venezuelans were lined up at the border crossing early on Saturday.

"I understand why Ecuador's doing this, it's for security, but we have to understand this is a particular phenomenon, given Venezuela isn't issuing IDs to people leaving the country,” Jorge Enrique Quiñónez, deputy representative of UNICEF Ecuador, told Reuters.

Peru's government announced immigration measures similar to Ecuador's on Friday, with passport requirements for Venezuelans beginning on August 25.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia reports.

Situation of migrants

The 50-year-old mechanic Gabriel Malavolta who fled Venezuela has a passport, but his fiancee Yenny only has an ID card. They arrived at the Rumichaca border crossing outside Ipiales just six hours after the new regulation took effect.

"I don't know what we're going to do, but we can't go back. I'm not sending my fiancee to go back and go hungry," he said as he sat in a Red Cross tent in Ipiales.

"You've no idea what it's like, whole families eat from the trash," he said of the desperate situation back home.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamos reports from Caracas.

In Ipiales, Venezuelan migrants who said they had hitchhiked for days were huddled under blankets in tents when a team of Reuters arrived there late on Friday. Exhausted and hungry from their travels, some had scraped a few pesos together to buy food.

Over the last two years, especially, many Venezuelans have struggled to obtain passports amid the OPEC nation's political and economic chaos.

Waiting in line for her passport to be stamped, 43-year-old Berta Casteñada, a Venezuelan math teacher, said she knew people who had been waiting for the prized documents for years. "It takes forever," she said.

"Sleeping on the streets"

Sitting on the floor outside a public toilet with her head in her hands, Adrianil Blanco sobbed.

She said she had spent two weeks hitchhiking and walking to reach the Rumichaca crossing.