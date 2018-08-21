“You have to promise me by raising your hands that you will not vote for Nawaz Sharif,” said Maulana Nazir Ahmed, an imam in Pakistan's Faisalabad city, as he delivered a politically charged Friday sermon a few days ahead of the July elections.

“You know, his (Sharif's) government was trying to change the law which binds our parliamentarians to say on oath that Muhammad is the last and ultimate prophet,” he said, invoking a very sensitive subject in Pakistan to whip up the crowd with religious fervour.

Some men in the crowd, wearing skull-caps and the country’s national dress salwar kameez, seemed hesitant to raise their hands, but they eventually did out of the fear of being counted among the unfaithful.

Many religious leaders in Pakistan have long used the pulpit to influence people’s political aspirations. But the rise of new religious parties in recent years has taken the faith-based rhetoric to a whole new level.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi, a little-known cleric, rose to prominence after gathering large crowds to protest the arrest of Mumtaz Hussain Qadri, a police commando who murdered Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer in January 2011 for speaking critically of the blasphemy laws in the country.

In February 2016, when the government executed Qadri, Rizvi gathered several thousand people for Qadri's funeral, where he glorified both the crime and the criminal.

“It was the day when I decided to form a political party that will strive to impose the sharia law in the country,” Rizvi told TRT World.

A month later, Rizvi used Qadri’s 40th-day memorial service, a religious rite observed by most Muslims in South Asia, to urge his followers to march to the parliament in Islamabad and protest against the hanging.

A wheelchair-bound man who wears a big black turban, Rizvi was able to gather hundreds of thousands of people, blocking main roads leading up to key government-run institutions. From that moment, holding large rallies became a potent tool for Rizvi, and he used it very well to ascend as a politician.

When the July election was around the corner, his party, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), nearly brought the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to a standstill in yet another protest. This time the group rallied to protect a law that commands leaders and politicians to acknowledge that Muhammad was the last prophet while they take their oaths as elected parliamentarians.

The previous government headed by Nawaz Sharif couldn’t take the pressure and the end-of-prophecy clause was restored in its original form in the Election Act 2017. To pacify Rizvi's supporters, Sharif also sacked the law minister Zahid Hamid.

The 2018 elections saw many hardline religious figures such as Rizvi break away from the traditional religious parties like the Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal group, which have represented the country's conservative voters in successive elections.

In the recent election, Rizvi's TLP managed to win only two seats of the provincial assembly of southern Sindh province, but at the same time it secured at least 2.2 million votes at polling booths across Pakistan. Rizvi's electoral gains stunned many political experts since his party came close to traditional and well established religious parties, which could only win about 2.6 million votes.

“In fact, the TLP is revival of Barevli politics and the group successfully did it by exploiting the issue of blasphemy,” Zia ur Rehman, a political analyst based in Karachi told TRT World.

He said that other religious parties rose as they capitalised on popular anger against the United States and the devastation caused by the war in Afghanistan. But they haven’t been able to take on other issues which have become more pressing for the people.

“On the other hand, the TLP which emerged relatively recently after the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri successfully exploited the sentiments around the issue of anti-blasphemy among the Barevlis in Punjab and some parts of Sindh, including Karachi, and emerged as a key religious party”.