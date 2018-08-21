Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on Tuesday on eight charges of tax and bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts, after a jury said it could not reach consensus on the other 10 charges against him.

The jury, after almost four days of deliberations, found Manafort guilty of two of nine bank fraud charges, all five tax fraud charges he faced and one of four charges of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

Judge TS Ellis declared a mistrial on 10 of the 18 counts, after the jury told him it could not reach a verdict on those charges.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from Washington, DC.

Trump says Manafort case 'does not involve me'

President Donald Trump tried to distance himself from his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort's conviction, saying it did not involve him.

"I feel very badly for Paul Manafort," Trump said as he arrived in West Virginia for a rally on Tuesday night. "It does not involve me," he said.

"It has nothing to do with Russian collusion, we continue the witch hunt," Trump said.

Manafort disappointed