Barely a week passes without Saudi Arabia making headlines with its latest capricious policy gaffes, both around the world and in the region. But what we have witnessed with the latest debacle with Canada might delude Riyadh into thinking that at least this bold move might set a new watershed in the Kingdom’s dealings with western powers – particularly those it buys arms from, while giving the ruling elite a boost back home as young people who are wondering when, if ever, this much heralded modernisation program will actually begin.

Saudi Arabia, we shouldn’t forget, doesn’t only have an international image problem but also a domestic one as young people there desperately want their country to modernise beyond merely cinemas and public performances.

And yet it won’t.

On the international circuit, opinion writers may well harp on about about a new milestone in arms buying has been achieved, in reality it is something much more pernicious. A message from the Saudis: If we buy our arms from you, we also buy your silence.

And when you look for a moment at the rank hypocrisy of the Canadian government, it’s easy to see why the Saudis reacted so quickly and with such confidence. The Saudis struck a deal in 2014 with Ottawa for 900 armoured vehicles, with some claiming that these attack vehicles were originally billed as ‘troop carriers’. These vehicles are no doubt destined for Yemen and represent an $11 billion deal. Yet the small print of the contract is interesting in that it contains a gagging order for the seller preventing them from discussing the terms of the deal in any way.

In light of the recent opprobrium from Canada over detained female activists one is left wondering whether the Saudis had believed they had stifled, wholesale, all criticism of its governance.

Indeed, if we are to look at the US and the UK – both much larger traders in arms – it is harder to find any comment whatsoever on the Kingdom’s human rights record, or for that matter its conduct in Yemen. This is nothing new but considered good business which led to the former UK Minister for International Development, Alan Duncan, telling the alternative journalist Owen Jones on camera that Saudi Arabia was not a dictatorship; or even more recently, London eagerly lobbying the Sisi regime of Egypt to ramp up its arms purchases (which of course include torture tools as the icing on the cake).

What the Canadian row has revealed however is the mindset of the Saudis which is that spreading their arms sales spending plan over a wider field is really all about politics (its interest in theRussia’s S-400 missile system is another example) and muffling western media. Indeed, Saudis could have bought those ‘trucks’ from the US.

The Canada ruse however, has another side to it, which was to give a much needed shot in the arm to the credibility of Mohamed bin Salman (MBS) who domestically has to contend with a disenchanted population of young people who are confused by his policies and initiatives. If the international community is struggling to understand how MBS will attract vital foreign investment into the country – while also arresting anyone who comments on his erratic and illogical policies - the Saudis themselves must be truly baffled.

Just recently, the embarrassment of Riyadh pulling out of its own IPO of the state owned oil company, Saudi Aramco – a plan aimed at raising much needed cash for the MBS vision of a reformed Saudi Arabia, which included a new ‘super city’ to compete with Dubai – has hit home just how desperate the ruling elite is to save a failing economy. The political implications of the cancelled floatation will be significant to many Saudis who look to MBS as a reformer.

Of course some western pundits have argued that the young Crown Prince is not a reformer at all, but an ultra conservative, masquerading as one.