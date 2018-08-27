Iran will argue on Monday against renewed sanctions imposed by the United States, as a legal battle between Tehran and Washington opens before the UN's top court.

US President Donald Trump reimposed a wave of unilateral sanctions on Iran three weeks ago, bringing back into effect harsh penalties that had been lifted under a multilateral agreement in 2015.

A second round of measures is to come into effect in early November, targeting Iran's oil and energy sector.

Tehran filed its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in late July, calling on the Hague-based tribunal's judges to order the immediate lifting of sanctions, which it said would cause "irreparable prejudice."

The US had no right to reinstate such measures, Tehran added, as it demanded compensation for damages.

Iran maintained restoring the penalties lifted under the historic 2015 deal, aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions, violated a decades-old treaty signed between the two nations in 1955.

The ICJ – set up in 1946 to rule in disputes between countries – is expected to take a couple of months to decide whether to grant Tehran's request for a provisional ruling, while a final decision in the case may actually still take years.

Trump described the 2015 deal between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, as well as Germany, as a "horrible one-sided deal (that) failed to achieve the fundamental objective of blocking all paths to a [sic] Iranian nuclear bomb."

Even though all of the other parties pleaded with him not to abandon the pact, Trump pulled out and announced he would reinstate sanctions.