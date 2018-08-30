HUDAIDA — Ibrahim Dahfash is a farmer in Al Koie area in Duraihimi district. He lives with his extended family in a shanty house. Many desperate people in this part of Hudaida governorate, affected by the gruelling war, usually live in rickety shanty towns made of wood and tarpaulin sheets.

But when the bombs and artillery shells began to fall on Duraihimi in June, many residents fled their houses towards Hudaida city. But Dahfash, who's in his late 50s, stayed back and chose to face the lingering danger than becoming a refugee in his own country.

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government scaled up the military operations in Duraihimi. In the first nine days of August, at least 450 civilians were killed, making it one of the deadliest periods since the start of the conflict in March 2015, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The airstrikes have been targeting our farms and shanties randomly, so we have stopped to work," Dahfash told TRT World. "We are just praying for Allah's help."

"Many were killed and injured," he continued. "It's dangerous to even help the injured people. The airstrikes sometimes target the same area several times."

The Saudi-backed coalition justifies its aggression saying their aim is to liberate Hudaida city and its strategic seaport from the control of the "Iranian-backed Houthi militias." On the rising civilian death toll, the coalition accuses the Houthis of using civilians as "human shields."

When Dahfash saw relentless airstrikes killing civilians, he thought he could be the next target. There was no easy escape, though. The fighter jets pounded everything that moved - from push carts to vehicles on the main roads between Duraihimi and the Hudaida city.

"I felt that death was staring at us," Dahfash said. "We stayed indoors waiting for whatever was written in our destiny."

The father of 12 children, Dahfash shared a single-room doorless shanty with his two sons, two nephews and a grandson. His relatives lived nearby in four other shanties.

Before the war came to Hudaida, farmers slept by 8:00 pm and woke up before the dawn. The war forced them to change their routine. They slept when the roaring warplanes disappeared from the skies for a few hours.

One night, menacing sounds of fighter jets tore through the town's silence, leaving Dahfash and his family cold with fear. Dahfash comforted his family saying it was just another night of horror, which will end soon.

But the sound drew nearer and nearer and in a few seconds, Dahfash recalls, everything went blank.

"I lost consciousness and when I regained my senses, I found myself under debris and dust," Dahfash said. "I was under a wooden column of our shelter house."