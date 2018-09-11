PULWAMA, India-administered Kashmir — On August 29, at around 11pm, at least half a dozen policemen barged into the single-storey home of Mohammad Asadullah Naikoo in the Beighpora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. They took Naikoo to the police station, where he was detained for at least 36 hours.

Naikoo's son, Reyaz Naikoo is the de-facto commander of the militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Kashmir. Since Reyaz became a militant in 2012, police has detained Naikoo more times than he can keep count. The night raids by the police, followed by abuse and beatings were now a regular occurence in his life, he said.

This time was different, however.

Hours after the police picked up Naikoo from his home, militants rounded up the family members of at least a dozen police personnel, including three policemen, in what appeared to be a tit -for-tat tactic.

“No abuses. No slaps. No kicks. Nothing," says 70-year-old Naikoo. "The police called me by my name. This was the nicest police have been to me and my family in years.”

His son Reyaz, a former mathematics teacher, was the driving force behind the abductions. For over a year, he had been issuing statements urging the police to desist from targeting the families of militants, telling them that their families could also face a similar situation.

On August 30 and 31, the police were caught by surprise as the militants took action at night, abducting several members of families of police personnel.

Reyaz owned up to the abductions, saying that the police had forced their hand.

“We have tolerated a lot until this day and tried to reason with the Kashmiri police but they did not budge,” Reyaz said in an audio statement. “We kidnapped them (the family members) so you know we have the capacity to reach your families. This time we have let your families go unharmed but it will not happen again. The next time we will do as you do. You must be aware that we cannot imprison your families. We only have one punishment, which you know very well.”

In the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, violence has been the mainstay of life during the last 28 years of armed conflict, but the string of recent abductions was an unprecedented act that reflected the changing realities of the war in Kashmir.

The abductions by the rebels has so far been harmless, as all the abductees were released within 48 hours. A line, however, has been drawn between the estimated 30,000 police families and the rebels. The militants have now made it clear: if the police went after their kith and kin, they too would go after the families of the police.

There are an estimated 90,000 policemen in the India-administered Kashmir, in addition to 31,000 Special Police Officers (SPOs). The SPOs are not permanent employees and are paid around $75 (5,000 rupees) a month until they become permanent employees. It usually takes five years to become permanent employees, however if they perform well, it takes less time. The performance is often evaluated either by a number of militants a cop kills in his career or the role he plays in quelling pro-freedom demonstrations, which includes rounding and beating up young teenage boys in police stations.

With the abductions of law enforcement families, some fear has set in. Two low-rung officers recently resigned from their jobs.

Their resignations were read aloud by the Islamic leader at a local mosque in Tral in south Kashmir. The officers apologised in writing for being part of a force that was “against the people.”

According to local media, at least 24 SPOs resigned in July and August, but the police department has remained tight-lipped. According to sources, the department feared it could start a trend.

“So resignations are never accepted. The policemen are told those who resign will be treated as deserters. So these two who had made public their resignations will again be on duty in a few days,” a senior police official told TRT World, on the condition of anonymity.

The police department in the region has, for over a decade and a half, been an important part of the Indian government’s anti-insurgency force in Kashmir, far from the days in 1990 when the police had participated in a revolt against the Indian rule.

During the 1990s, the police, by and large, did not participate in anti-insurgency work. A separate fighting force called the Special Task Force (STF) comprising surrendered militants was established to tackle insurgency.

The STF was dissolved in 2002 and all its members, most of whom had received quick promotions, were sent into the regular police force, with a focus on steering the police department toward counter-insurgency work.

By the time popular revolts erupted in 2008, 2010 and 2016, the police was at the forefront, hitting protesters with bullets, tear gas canisters and allegedly torturing young boys in detention cells. This new role stained the police's reputation of being culturally sensitive and sympathetic toward Kashmiri people.

The local population began to see them no differently as they saw India's paramilitary and army – the muscle of the Indian state that made the Indian rule in the region possible.

In Midoora village in southern Kashmir’s Tral, at the home of Nasir Ahmad Mir, who was one of the first to be abducted by the militants on August 29, a group of women and a few men sat in the drawing room. Nasir was not home. Two days after the militants released him, the police called on him. He had gone to the police station with his father. His mother, Mughli, said. “It will take them time to return.”