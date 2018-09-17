Demonstrators flooded the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday, blocking roads and shutting businesses in an explosion of anger following the killing of 23 people on the city’s outskirts over the weekend.

Police appeared spread thin as groups of mostly young men waving protest flags and tree branches jogged through neighbourhoods across the city to denounce the weekend killings in the Burayu suburb.

Ethiopia’s police chief, Zeynu Jemal, said officers had shot dead five people on Monday, describing them as “dangerous vagrants” who attempted to loot property and steal police weapons.

“I came for justice because our brothers and sisters are being slaughtered and thrown into the woods,” said Bizuayehu Biyargegne Getahun, one of a group of more than 100 protesters gathered in the central Meskel Square.

“They’re raping our sisters and mothers,” she claimed.

Zewdu Tinae called on the government to prevent the violence that he said had killed his brother and neighbour.

“The government is saying let’s come together, but we’re being driven apart because there’s no rule of law,” he said.

State-owned Ethiopia News Agency (ENA) said the violence in Burayu was carried out by an organised mob, who looted, killed and forced 886 people out of their homes, citing Alemayehu Ejigu, police commissioner for the Oromia region that surrounds Addis Ababa and includes Burayu.

Local media reported up to 200 arrests.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds's chief of staff, Fitsum Arega, said the leader “strongly condemns the killings and acts of violence against innocent citizens.

“These cowardly attacks represent a grave concern to the unity and solidarity of our people and will be met with an appropriate response,” he said.

Anger, reprisals