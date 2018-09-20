For about two months, it has seemed that an offensive by Bashar al Assad’s regime, Iran, and Russia into Idlib was imminent, with disastrous humanitarian and strategic consequences. On Monday, an agreement was reached between Turkey and Russia that put a halt to this prospect, at least for now.

There is good reason to think the pro-Assad forces are delaying, rather than cancelling, their plans to reconquer Idlib, but the extra time gives space to Turkey to alter the terms politically.

The Astana process—the political track over Syria set up in late 2016, involving Russia, Iran, and Turkey—created a series of “de-escalation zones” in May 2017. Covering northern Homs, the East Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, Deraa in the south, and Idlib, the ostensible purpose of these zones was to reduce violence.

In fact, as with all previous ceasefire agreements, the regime coalition used the calm on some fronts to concentrate resources on another—and systematically liquidated the de-escalation zones, one after the other, until by late July there was only Idlib left.

Almost immediately, the Assad regime indicated its desire to move into Idlib. And it was clear how the attack would be framed: in the language of the War on Terror. Idlib was, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a “festering abscess” that had to be eliminated, and he hoped the West would “not obstruct an anti-terror operation”.

The most dominant military force in Idlib is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the successor to Jabhat al-Nusra, Al Qaeda’s Syrian branch. HTS has broken from Al Qaeda’s command structure and Al Qaeda’s loyalists have regrouped into a faction calling itself Tandheem Hurras al-Deen. Nonetheless, HTS remains “jihadist” in ideology and is registered as a terrorist group, including now by Turkey.

The “de-escalation agreement” had provisions calling for the removal of terrorists, and the pro-Assad coalition has used this pretext to politically prepare the ground for an assault on Idlib.

By late last year, Turkey had set up “observation posts”—military encampments—throughout Idlib and was engaged in a campaign to undermine HTS through “softer” actions like embarrassing leaked conversations of HTS leaders.

This has continued. The end-goal was to split HTS, isolating and neutralising the hardcore extremists, and drawing the rest into the mainstream opposition conglomerate, the National Liberation Front (NLF), which had been formed under Turkish auspices.

The pro-Assad forces insisted this was not quick enough. A regime that manipulated the Islamic State (Daesh) into doing its bidding for over a decade and has used terrorism against every one of its neighbours—just last week Turkish intelligence executed a raid to arrest the regime official responsible for the bombing in Reyhanli in 2013—was suddenly seized with worry about the presence of terrorists. Unless Turkey destroyed the terrorists in Idlib immediately, the regime coalition would have to come in and do it, the pro-Assad forces argued.

When the Astana set met earlier this month in Tehran, it concluded in a bizarre spectacle of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan seemingly negotiating live on television.

It seemed clear that Erdogan had not convinced his two interlocutors than an Idlib offensive was a bad idea. “I don’t think the summit was ever supposed to be anything other than a stalling tactic that would distract Turkey and make it look bad,” one Western official added. “Putin has mastered that tactic for Syria.”