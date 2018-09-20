The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has been looking for additional funding to make up a $200 million shortfall caused by the United States' cut in funding.

The UNRWA was founded in 1949 after the first Arab-Israel war, which led to 700,000 Palestinians being forced to leave their homes or flee. It helps around five million Palestinian refugees, a figure that includes descendants of those displaced by the fighting.

The fund collected more than $1.1 billion in aid in 2017 from nearly 100 sources, including individuals and NGOs.

Over the past five years, the UNRWA received more than $6.1 billion in funding from donors and more than $1.8 billion (or almost 30 percent) of that money came from the United States.

Additional funding from 25 states

US President Donald Trump and the state department's decision to “no longer commit further funding to this irredeemably flawed operation” means the US has provided just $60 million of the promised $365 million for 2018.

The move has forced some Gulf states, Norway, Turkey, and Canada to step in with an additional total of $200 million to help meet a $446 million budget deficit for 2018.

However, UNRWA’s planned budget is over a billion dollars for 2018. So the additional $200 million still fell short of its budget goal, which goes towards meeting the nutritional needs of children, keeping schools afloat in Gaza, the West Bank and other parts of the Middle East where Palestinian refugees reside.