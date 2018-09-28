In the year 2000, Israel's then-opposition leader Ariel Sharon visited the Al Aqsa mosque. Thousands of soldiers were at Sharon's side when he declared that the Al Aqsa compound was under Israeli control.

Palestinians were outraged. They considered Sharon's visit a provocation. After several weeks of sporadic fighting between Palestinians and the Israeli military, Palestinian fighters carried out the first attack on Israelis in two years.

It marked the start of a five-year period of intense violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians. Around 3,000 Palestinians and 1,000 Israelis were killed in the conflict.