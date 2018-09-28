WORLD
Palestinians mark anniversary of second intifada
Since 1993, Palestinians have seen persistent Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank which triggered two Palestinian intifadas, or uprisings, the second lasting from 2000 to 2005.
A second Palestinian intifada erupted in 2000, and since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, it has fought three wars with Israel. / AP
September 28, 2018

In the year 2000, Israel's then-opposition leader Ariel Sharon visited the Al Aqsa mosque. Thousands of soldiers were at Sharon's side when he declared that the Al Aqsa compound was under Israeli control.

Palestinians were outraged. They considered Sharon's visit a provocation. After several weeks of sporadic fighting between Palestinians and the Israeli military, Palestinian fighters carried out the first attack on Israelis in two years.

It marked the start of a five-year period of intense violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians. Around 3,000 Palestinians and 1,000 Israelis were killed in the conflict.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has more from the Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
