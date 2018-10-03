In Gaza Strip, women navigate through a lot of constraints – from concertina wires laid by the Israeli forces to fellow Palestinians telling them what and what not to do.

For instance, women who like to ride horses and become trained equestrians deal with a barrage of criticism each time they step out. "It is not befitting for a girl to ride horses," or "it's not polite for a girl." These notions tend to discourage them from pursuing their dreams, but instead of caving in to social pressures some women move ahead.

"This [parochial attitude] will never stop me," says Amal Abu Shammala, a 19-year-old Palestinian girl from Gaza City who studies engineering at the Islamic University of Gaza.

A passionate equestrian, Shammala started horseback riding after a summer visit to Egypt. When she returned to Gaza, she decided to train more. Her family expressed concerns, telling her it’s not a safe sport. They were also unsure about how the community would respond to her choice.

Shammala's tenacity paid off. The family eventually allowed her to visit the equestrian club in northern Gaza, where people from different ages and genders practice the sport.

Shammala has become emotionally attached to the horses she rides. When her favorite horse, Hektor, died suddenly, she mourned the loss for weeks and didn't eat for several days. She even stopped going to the club where Hektor was bred, switching instead to another one.

"I can't bear going there and not seeing my most beloved creature. He was one of my family members," Shammala says.

Shammala recently participated in a jumping competition, where her family watched her perform for the first time. Several riders fell off their horses, sending a chill to onlookers. Amal surprised everyone, however, completing the rounds unharmed and bagging the first spot.

She believes that a woman’s dreams and aspirations shouldn’t be decided by others. She aspires to become a professional horseback jumper who competes in international competitions.

The siege of Gaza has dried up many essential supplies, including cement. A 23-year-old civil engineer Majd Mashharawi spotted a building one day. On examining it, she found its foundation was weak.

Mashharawi decided to produce bricks – much more durable than the ones they imported. She ensured her production facility was environmentally friendly.

She and her partner Rawan Abdulatif collected tons of coal ash and turned them into what they call "green cakes," an alternative for concrete that costs 25 percent less than normal construction blocks.

Initially, real estate developers and construction workers did not take her work seriously. She grew immune to being mocked, and many called her “the girl of blocks.”

The concrete slabs she produces out of coal ash are lighter and much stronger and cheaper than ordinary bricks.

Mashharawi has won several local and international awards, even winning the Gaza Entrepreneur Challenge competition hosted and sponsored by the UN in collaboration with the Japan Gaza Innovation Challenge (JGIC) initiative.