Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist, was last seen going inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday for routine paperwork, and he did not come out.

His family and friends fear he might have been detained by the Saudi authorities and whisked away to the kingdom.

His critical writings on Riyadh’s crackdown on press freedom had put him at odds with the Saud monarchy.

Accompanied by his Turkish fiance, Kashoggi visited the consulate to sort out some paperwork so that the couple could get married.

Speaking to TRT World, the fiance, who did not want to be named, said she was stopped at the front door of the consulate building and was asked to wait outside.

Kashoggi had arrived in Istanbul a couple of weeks ago. He's been living in the US since 2017.

In recent months, the Saudi monarchy has taken a much harsher stance against journalists and intellectuals who criticise its government by even minuscule margins.

Background

Khashoggi is a veteran journalist, columnist and author who started his career in the 1980s as a reporter for an English language Saudi Gazette. He covered the Afghan war when the conflict was at its peak.

Known as the first journalist from a major Arab publication to cover the Afghan war, Khashoggi embedded with Arab fighters and even interviewed figures like Osama bin Laden, who at that time had the reputation of a war hero.

International news organisations often interview him for his deep understanding of political Islam. Though he had known Osama bin Laden for a long time, he cut off contact with him years before the 9/11 attacks.

Besides war reporting, he has worked for major Arabic language newspapers before switching to Jeddah-based English daily Arab News, where he covered the first Gulf war, and also reported from Algeria, Kuwait and Sudan.

He ultimately become the editor-in-chief of the Saudi-based newspaper Al-Watan and later the short-lived Al-Arab news channel.

His steadfastness as a journalist often landed him in hot water with authorities. In 2003, he was fired as the editor-in-chief of progressive Al-Watan as the newspaper ran opinions and editorials questioning whether clerics should be allowed to make calls for holy war.

Between 2007 and 2009, Khashoggi served as a media aide to Prince Turki al Faisal while he was Riyadh’s ambassador to the United States and the UK.

Since he left Saudi Arabia in 2017, he has been writing regular columns for The Washington Post.

In his last column for The Post, he expressed remorse for not standing up to the Saudi government when other journalists were being arrested and facing state repression.

“It was painful for me several years ago when several friends were arrested. I said nothing. I didn’t want to lose my job or my freedom . I worried about my family,” he said.

“I have made different choice now.”

He is a graduate of Indiana State University in the US.

The fallout

Unlike what some news outlets say, Khashoggi can’t be labeled as a “fierce critic” of the Saudi government.

In his columns for The Post, he has regularly expressed support for Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s reforms, which seek to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependency on oil and give more freedoms to women.

Instead, he wants Riyadh to implement those reforms in true spirit.

"He never wrote an article calling for removal of Al Saud family," says Khaled Saffouri, a close friend who has known Khashoggi for 25 years.