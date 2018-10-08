On Monday 1 October, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps launched six ballistic missiles toward eastern Syria, targeting the Daesh-held town of Hajin, in retaliation for its alleged role in an attack on an Iranian military parade in the city of Ahvaz on 22 September.

Speculation emerged that the Ahvaz National Resistance, a group comprised of ethnic Arabs from Iran with alleged ties to Saudi Arabia, could have also been responsible.

This retaliation comes on the back of another set of Iranian missile launches in early September against the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDP-I), based in Iraq.

These events have two ramifications.

First, the Islamic Republic views the most recent attacks as Washington and Saudi Arabia using Iranian proxies, in addition to Daesh, to foment these attacks.

The missile launches were not just designed as a response to eliminate hostile targets believed to be behind the terrorist attacks within Iran, but a deterrent, a form of sending messages to Riyadh and Washington of its military capabilities.

Second, it appears that the Islamic Republic fears that its regional rivals seek to reignite ethnic-revolts and violence within Iran, revolts it faced and had to quell in the early eighties.

Ballistic launches as a form of counter-terrorism

From 2017 to 2018, Iran has deployed ballistic missiles three times in response to terrorism within its borders.

The missile attacks during month of September correspond to a pattern established in June 2017. On 7 June 2017, Daesh conducted its first attack within Iran, killing 18 people in a standoff in Tehran’s parliament building.

In retaliation, on 18 June the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched six Zolfaghar ballistic missiles against Daesh targets in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

In Syria, Iran has its land own forces and proxies there that could have attacked those same targets in 2017 and 2018, however, such an attack would have not the public impact of a missile launch.

The missile attack was officially justified to Iran’s domestic audiences as retaliation for a Daesh terrorist attack against a national facility in 2017 and the military in 2018. However, while the target may have been Daesh, the Iranian missile launches sent diplomatic signals to players both in the region and internationally.

First, it sent a message to Riyadh in aftermath of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s 2017 statement that Saudi Arabia would take its battle with the Islamic Republic inside of Iranian territory – a statement which preceded the Daesh attack on the parliament.

Iran has also blamed Saudi Arabia for the latest terrorist attack in September. The Iranian missiles launched against Daesh targets in both strikes, with a range of 700 kilometers, could also reach major Saudi cities, allowing the Islamic Republic to send two separate reminders to Riyadh and its ally the US, of its ability to strike the Kingdom.