If Saudi Arabia is indeed to blame for the murder of the Saudi journalist and critic of the ruling Al Saud dynasty, its message is mercilessly simple: no Saudi citizen critical of the regime anywhere will be tolerated

There have been a few other instances of Saudi murdering dissidents and perceived subversives outside its borders, but the circumstances surrounding Khashoggi’s death are far from normal.

Khashoggi had gone to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a document necessary for his impending marriage to his Turkish fiancee – he has not been seen since.

According to the Turkish police, Khashoggi was tortured and murdered by a 15-man ‘death squad’ sent from Riyadh. Though Saudi officially denies any involvement in his death, its mouthpieces took to twitter to boastfully taunt other Saudi dissidents.

Prince Khalid bin Abdullah tweeted at one, ‘’Don’t you want to pass by the embassy? They want to talk with you face to face’.

To use consulates as murder traps for journalists in other countries is unprecedented, but this kind of action has not emerged from a clear blue sky.

New world disorder

Over the past two decades, the world order has become severely degraded. While many thought the ‘war on terror’ was a mere culmination of US supremacy around the world, the reality was more complex.

The US under George W. Bush, with all its imperialist hubris, began a process that hugely weakened not simply vague concepts such as ‘international law’ and ‘human rights’, but it provided the nails in the coffin for the institutions that are supposed to uphold these things, most notably the UN.

Its mass criminality in Iraq put the smell of blood in the air – it was only a matter of time before other predators picked up the scent.

But if the 'war on terror' provided a huge lunge backwards in terms of the degradation of world order, the so-called ‘Arab spring’ was a moment of redemption and progress.

The revolutions came just as the Bush administration slunk off with blood on their hands, shocking those who were previously thought omnipotent and untouchable, and providing the greatest test of our generation.

Only the worst considered these revolutions, these huge movements of objective progress against vast systems of tyranny, to be parochial events whose success and failure were not of world-historic importance.

The worst, as ever, seem to have triumphed and so did counter-revolution in almost every national front of the Arab spring. This counter-revolution, in Syria, took the form of the 21st Century’s first genocide and the implications of the world’s indifference and appeasement of these genocidal forces. Despite numerous opportunities to support those resisting them and ending or mitigating the catastrophes, it fast-tracked what was an already decaying world order.

Every authoritarian on earth saw in Syria the reality that there was no force in the world willing to do what was necessary to stand up for the principles of democracy, liberty and human rights. Without going into extreme detail, one can see a grimly vicious pattern moving from the large to the local in all this: if nobody who can is willing to stop the mass cleansing, torture and extermination of Syrians, why would they care about the Rohingya people? Why would the self-determination and lives of Ukrainians matter? Why would Russia blatantly carrying out a fatal chemical weapons attack on the streets of an English town matter?

And why would the lives and liberties of journalists matter? Why, indeed, does truth matter at all when you can kill, torture and imprison those who try to tell it and pay millions to PR companies to simply invent it?

Jamal's place in this world

Which brings us back to the seemingly lonesome death of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Khashoggi is a victim of a state terror but he’s also victim of a wider war against truth.