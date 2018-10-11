Bashir Ahmad Mir was woken up by the sound of his phone ringing. It was half past midnight and he didn’t know the number.

Mir, in his early 60s, did not take the call, thinking it was Indian soldiers at his gate again.

Bashir and his wife Haseena were alone in their small house in Wokei village in southern India-administered Kashmir. None of their sons were home, choosing to sleep instead at their neighbours’ and relatives’ homes out of fear of frequent late-night raids by the soldiers.

The phone rang again, and again Mir ignored it. By now the couple were fully awake, waiting for the banging at the gate, the hail of stones on their tin roof and their windows, the subsequent search of the house and questioning by the soldiers.

Then Haseena’s phone rang, and she picked it up.

“Hello,” the voice of her youngest son, 16-year-old Zahid Ahmad Mir, at the other end.

“The moment I heard my son’s voice on the phone, I knew what it meant,” Haseena tells TRT World. “He had never called any of us before.”

It was Zahid’s first phone call to his family since he had left home two years ago to join the armed movement against Indian rule in the region. He was 14 when he picked up the gun.

And that early September morning when he called his mother, Zahid was trapped in a house with four other armed rebels in Chowgam village, 15 km from Wokei. Surrounded by the Indian armed forces, under the shadow of an impending gun battle, Zahid made his last call home.

What ensues in this phone call, between Zahid’s “hello” and Haseena’s parting words is the final conversation between a mother and a son in the face of imminent death.

A recording of their final words has been doing the rounds in the region on Whatsapp groups, Facebook feeds and on YouTube, with over 185,000 views in the past three weeks.

It’s an unexpected conversation where the mother tells her son that he must fight, that surrender is not an option.

This eight-minute dialogue reveals the changing landscape of war and resistance in Kashmir.

We travel to Wokei village in Kulgam, a picturesque old village 75 km south of the capital city Srinagar, to meet one of the voices in the momentous phone conversation to understand one thing: why didn’t Haseena ask her teenage son to surrender and live?

Haseena, who is in her early 50s, sits beside her husband who is puffing away at an old hookah pipe in their modest living room. One of their four remaining sons Mudasir sits in another corner while we speak.

“There was a time when I could ask him to surrender,” Haseena says. “And I did. Now was not the time to ask such a thing. It would have been a betrayal on my part."

Haseena speaks without fear even though tiny cues in her behaviour suggested that she wasn’t entirely trustful of our presence there.

“He was giving me courage in that phone call, and I answered with courage. That was the least I could do,” she says

Excerpt from call

“What do you think?” Haseena asks.

“I think we have to fight, Inshallah [God willing],” Zahid replies.

“You have to fight?” she responds, without any change in her voice.

“Yes,” is his reply.

“May God give you courage and success,” the mother says.

“Ameen,” he answers.

“May God accept your martyrdom,” Haseena says.

She can be heard asking him to forgive her and the family if they had ever hurt him. In turn, the 16-year-old boy seeks forgiveness and asks her to do the same on his behalf from everyone at his funeral the next day.

She says everyone knows that he had walked in the path of God, “God had given you to me as amanat [safekeeping], I vouched to send you back to him …“I am happy in this as well. You should be successful in your mission,” she says.

“Do you owe anyone anything,” she asks then.

No, he says. “The SP (superintendent of police) is talking to us,” Zahid says.

“What is he saying?”

“He is asking us to surrender,” he answers.

“No, no,” she says. “Why will you surrender? Tell him we won’t surrender.”

“There is no way we will surrender,” he replies.

“If you have a chance to escape, then escape.

But don’t surrender. If there is no chance of escaping, that is no worry either. May God accept your martyrdom.”

From pigeons and skinny jeans to an armed rebel

Zahid left home on the afternoon of August 31, 2016, and Haseena says she remembers that day and the subsequent days so clearly, as if it all happened yesterday.

“Zahid came home from a protest in a neighbouring village and had lunch with us,” Haseena tells TRT World.

“When he set out again, I stopped him saying, ‘Don’t go, you will be hurt, they are firing on the protesters,’ I said. ‘There are thousands of people there, nothing will happen,’ he said,” Haseena recalls.

At that time, Kashmir was in the throes of a full-blown people’s rebellion against Indian rule, and the southern region was the epicentre.

The revolt started on July 8, 2016 after Indian forces killed 21-year-old militant commander Burhan Wani. The revolt unravelled over three months.

Over 90 Kashmiri demonstrators were killed by Indian forces during that time, thousands were wounded and a similar number incarcerated. Several hundred were injured or blinded by the pellet guns.

“That day, my brother was part of a large procession of people who ransacked the house of a pro-India politician and some guns were snatched from his security personnel,” Mudasir, Zahid’s elder brother, tells TRT World.

“That is how my brother joined militancy; we found it out later.”

Haseena says the family and the entire village searched for Zahid, thinking that the army or police must have picked him up or that he might be wounded and lying in some hospital. “For 11 days, we searched without rest and then we went to the police and registered a missing report. Later, they told us that he had become a militant; I never believed it though.”

“What is a 14-year-old? A child,” Haseena says.

“He always talked about pigeons; he wanted to bring home pigeons as pets,” she recalls.