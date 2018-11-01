A total of 260,000 Syrian nationals have returned to a swathe of land in northern Syria where Turkey carried out operation "Euphrates Shield" to clear the area of terrorist elements, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said onThursday.

The military operation was launched in August 2016 to eliminate the presence of Daesh in northern Syria, near the border of Turkey.

Turkey sent ground troops, tanks and warplanes to support Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels, push Daesh away from its border, and stop the advance of YPG, a Syrian opposition group which is supported by the US but is considered by Turkey to be affiliated with the PKK, a designated terror outfit.

"The terror group is digging ditches in Manbij as they have done in Afrin, despite promises made for PKK/PYD/YPG's withdrawal from Manbij," Akar told lawmakers in the planning and budget commission.

"The terror group YPG/PKK should know that it will be buried in the trenches it has dug," he said.