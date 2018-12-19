POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Argentina unveils 65 million-year-old dinosaur replica
A museum in Buenos Aires has revealed the replica of a 65 million-year-old skeleton of a marine dinosaur known as a plesiosaur.
Argentina unveils 65 million-year-old dinosaur replica
The exhibition inauguration of the skeleton replica of a giant plesiosaurus can be seen at the Natural Science Museum in Buenos Aires on December 19, 2018. / AFP
December 19, 2018

Argentine paleontologists unveiled on Wednesday the replica of a 65-million-year-old skeleton of a plesiosaur marine reptile found in a Patagonian lake in 2009.

"We've been working since 2009 until now to liberate the fossil from the rock surrounding it, making a reproduction and hanging it here in the museum hall," paleontologist Fernando Novas of the Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Science Museum in Buenos Aires told AFP.

The fossil is of a marine reptile found in Cretaceous period rocks close to the southern town of El Calafate, 2,800 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

The remains of this plesiosaur are the most complete found in Argentina and were discovered in rocks submerged in Lake Argentino at the foot of the Andes mountains.

"It was around 50 centimetres under the water and part of the lake had to be drained to take out the rocks," said scientist Marcelo Isasi.

Recommended

Four tons of rocks had to be removed to unearth the fossil remains, found just 500 metres from an international airport.

Plesiosaurs were huge marine reptiles that lived in seas throughout the entire planet inhabited the entire planet, with long necks, tiny heads and sharp teeth.

It was an era before the Andes existed and when Argentine Patagonia lay underwater.

The fossil is nine meters long with each fin measuring 1.3 metres.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent