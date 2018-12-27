New Warner Bros. release 'Aquaman' made the biggest waves in North American theatres over the weekend with $67.4 million in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said on Wednesday.

That put it well ahead of two other new holiday-timed releases, as Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' took in $23.5 million for the three-day weekend, flying slightly higher than Paramount's 'Bumblebee' at $21.7 million.

'Aquaman' stars Jason Momoa in a title role infused with new swagger by director James Wan, with Variety calling Momoa's Aquaman "a bare-chested Hawaiian super-stud with long, shaggy surfer hair and all-over tribal tattoos."

'Mary Poppins,' while lacking truly boffo opening numbers, is expected to follow past musicals in enjoying a long box-office run.

The sequel to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny (Julie Andrews in the original), backed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of 'Hamilton' fame. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins' Cockney-accented friend in the original film, makes a cameo.

'Bumblebee,' a prequel to the 'Transformers' movies, stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. It drew a lofty 94 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes while all three of the top grossing new movies earned strong A- ratings from CinemaScores.